Rodgers sharp as Packers roll over Vikings

Aaron Rodgers threw two of his four touchdown passes to Davante Adams on Sunday and the Green Bay Packers opened with a 43-34 win against the Minnesota Vikings in Minneapolis.

Amid an empty stadium, Rodgers completed 32 of 44 passes for 364 yards and Adams tied a franchise record with a career-high 14 receptions for 156 yards.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling added 96 yards and a touchdown on four catches for the Packers, who gained 522 total yards and dominated the time of possession 41:16 to 18:44.

Minnesota star Dalvin Cook, who signed a five-year, $63 million contract this weekend, ran 12 times for just 50 yards but recorded two touchdowns and two 2-point conversions. Kirk Cousins was 19-of-25 passing for 259 yards with two fourth-quarter touchdown passes to Adam Thielen (six receptions, 110 yards) and an interception.

Green Bay ate up 7:33 over 13 plays on its first drive of 2020 but settled for Mason Crosby's 31-yard field goal. Minnesota then took a 7-3 lead after Cook's 1-yard run.

The Packers, however, took control as cornerback Jaire Alexander sacked Cousins for a safety. Crosby connected on a 43-yard field goal and Green Bay then went up 15-7 after Adams' toe-tapping 24-yard touchdown catch.

Following an Alexander interception with 25 seconds left, the Packers padded their advantage when Rodgers hooked up with a streaking Valdes-Scantling for a 45-yard TD. Dan Bailey's 35-yard field goal as time expired brought Minnesota within 22-10 at the half.

Green Bay extended its lead late in the third after Valdes-Scantling's 39-yard catch set up Adams' 1-yard TD catch. Minnesota got within 29-18 early in the fourth, but Rodgers connected with Allen Lazard on a 4-yard touchdown pass that made it 36-18 before Cook scored on a 3-yard run with 7:55 to left.

Aaron Jones added a 5-yard scoring run with 3:19 left for the Packers.

Green Bay defensive tackle Kenny Clark had to be helped off the field late in the first half with an undisclosed injury.

The Vikings honored the memory of George Floyd, who died while being apprehended by Minneapolis police on May 25. Floyd's family was on hand for the pregame moment. In addition, the Packers remained in the locker room during the playing of the anthem, while the Vikings were on the field, with some players kneeling.

