Rodgers' three-TD night leads Packers past Saints

Aaron Rodgers passed for 283 yards and three touchdowns as the visiting Green Bay Packers defeated the New Orleans Saints 37-30 on Sunday night.

Rodgers completed 21 of 32 attempts and remained interception-free on the season. One of his scoring passes went to Allen Lazard, who finished with 146 yards on six receptions.

Mason Crosby's 49-yard field goal broke a 27-all tie midway through the fourth quarter before Rodgers threw his third touchdown pass, a 1-yarder to Robert Tonyan with two minutes left. That gave Rodgers nine touchdowns during the Packers' 3-0 start.

Drew Brees completed 29 of 36 for 288 yards and three touchdowns to lead the Saints (1-2). Alvin Kamara caught two of Brees' touchdown passes and finished with 13 catches for 139 yards while adding 58 yards on six carries.

Wil Lutz's 34-yard field goal with 32 seconds left got New Orleans within seven points, but the ensuing onside kick failed.

The Saints led 17-13 at halftime, but on the first possession of the third quarter, Rodgers threw had a 72-yard completion to Lazard, setting up Aaron Jones' 1-yard touchdown run on fourth down.

Lutz's 35-yard field goal tied the score before Rodgers threw an 18-yard touchdown pass to Mercedes Lewis with 2:17 left in the third period.

Kamara caught a short pass from Brees and turned it into a 52-yard touchdown that tied the score at 27 in the final minute of the third quarter.

The Packers' first possession ended with the game's first points on a 52-yard Crosby field goal.

On the ensuing possession, Kamara's 49-yard run set up his 11-yard touchdown reception from Brees that gave the Saints a 7-3 lead at the end of the first quarter.

Crosby kicked a 33-yard field goal early in the second quarter to get Green Bay within a point.

Rodgers' 48-yard pass to Lazard set up a 5-yard touchdown pass between the two for a 13-7 Packers lead.

Lutz kicked a 45-yard field goal and Brees threw a 10-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders to give New Orleans a 17-13 halftime lead.

--Field Level Media