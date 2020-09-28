Roenicke will not return as Red Sox manager

Ron Roenicke will not return as the manager of the Boston Red Sox for the 2021 season, the team announced Sunday.

Roenicke, 64, was named interim manager in February, a month after the organization parted ways with skipper Alex Cora over the Houston Astros' sign-stealing scandal. Cora was banned for the 2020 season for his role in the scandal when he served as the bench coach in Houston.

The "interim" tag for Roenicke was removed in April. He guided the Red Sox to a 23-36 record heading into Sunday's season finale against the Atlanta Braves.

"Throughout this difficult season, Ron's consistency and professionalism kept the environment in our clubhouse productive and gave all of our players room to grow and develop," said Chaim Bloom, the Red Sox chief baseball officer.

"While we believe that, moving forward, we will benefit from new leadership and new energy, that does not diminish how strongly we feel about Ron. He is a man of the highest character who cares about our players and the Red Sox organization. As bench coach, he helped this team win a world championship. As manager, he showed poise and leadership in navigating an extremely challenging year. We are grateful for all of his contributions in our uniform."

Roenicke served as Boston's bench coach from 2018-19, helping guide the team to a franchise-record 108 regular-season wins and a World Series championship in 2018.

Roenicke posted a 342-331 record as manager of the Milwaukee Brewers from 2011 until he was fired in May 2015 after a 7-18 start. He led the Brewers to their first division championship in 29 years in 2011 before they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in the National League Championship Series. It was the only time the Brewers made the playoffs during his tenure.

Roenicke was a major league outfielder from 1981-88, playing with six teams. He was a minor league manager and a bench coach with both the Los Angeles Dodgers and Angels.

--Field Level Media