Roman Josi's OT goal pulls Predators past Blackhawks

Captain Roman Josi scored 1:57 into overtime to lift the host Nashville Predators to a 3-2 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday.

In overtime, Josi skated through the right circle and shifted the puck from his backhand to his forehand before tucking it past Malcolm Subban. The goal was the first of the season for the reigning Norris Trophy recipient (top defenseman).

Yakov Trenin and Mikael Granlund each scored and Pekka Rinne and made 18 saves for the Predators, who snapped a three-game losing skid.

Mattias Janmark scored a goal in his third straight game and Dylan Strome had a power-play goal early in the first period for the Blackhawks, who have converted with the man advantage in seven consecutive contests to begin the season. The streak is four games shy of Chicago's franchise record to open a season, set in 1990-91.

Subban highlighted his 36-save performance by turning aside all 17 shots he faced in the first period for the Blackhawks, who saw their modest two-game winning streak come to a halt. Subban was making his first appearance since recording 28 saves in Chicago's 5-1 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the season opener on Jan. 13.

The Blackhawks wasted little time igniting their potent power play to open the scoring 2:59 into the first period.

Dominik Kubalik's one-timer from high in the right circle was denied by Rinne, who was unable to control the rebound. Shaw alertly backhanded a loose puck to Strome, who made no mistake from the slot for his second goal of the season.

Nashville forged a tie 4:47 into the second period following a slick play from Trenin. He stripped the puck from Chicago defenseman Nikita Zadorov before wristing a shot past Subban for his first goal of the season.

Janmark continued his scoring surge after intercepting an attempted diagonal feed for Nashville defenseman Ryan Ellis in his own end. Janmark turned on the jets before beating Rinne on a breakaway to give Chicago a 2-1 lead with 8:17 remaining in the second period.

The slim advantage held up until Granlund's shot from the left circle caromed off the chest of Nashville winger Erik Haula and into the net with 8:54 left in the third period.

--Field Level Media