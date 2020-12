BUCHAREST, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Romania's ruling National Liberal Party has four potential partners to help form a functioning majority and produce a centrist-led government quickly, incumbent Prime Minister Ludovic Orban told Realitatea TV.

He said coalition talks could start as soon as Monday.

"Talks to form a majority ... won't be long ... this country needs a government as soon as possible," Orban told supporters. (Reporting by Radu Marinas; Editing by Giles Elgood)