Romanian leftist Social Democrats lead in parliamentary vote-partial results

07 Dec 2020 / 17:08 H.

    BUCHAREST, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Romania's opposition Social Democrats (PSD) won Sunday's general election with just under 30% of votes in both houses of parliament, partial official results showed on Monday, confirming a preliminary independent count.

    The centrist Liberals of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban came second with 24.2%-24.7% of votes for the two houses. The centrist alliance USR-Plus, a likely coalition partner for the Liberals won 15.4% of votes. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Toby Chopra)

