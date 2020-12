BUCHAREST, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Romanian blue-chip stock index fell in early trade on Monday after a preliminary independent count showed the opposition Social Democrats (PSD) taking the lead in Sunday's national election, but the Romanian leu held steady.

By 0820 GMT, The index was down 0.7% on the day. The leu was flat against the euro at 4.8720. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Toby Chopra)