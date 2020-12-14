Rookie Hurts, Eagles snap Saints' 9-game win streak

Rookie Jalen Hurts threw a touchdown pass and rushed for 106 yards in his first NFL start as the host Philadelphia Eagles ended the New Orleans Saints' nine-game winning streak, 24-21, on Sunday. The Eagles prevailed after leading 17-0 and 24-14.

Hurts, a second-round draft choice from Oklahoma, started in place of struggling Carson Wentz and completed 17 of 30 for 167 yards as the Eagles (4-8-1) ended a four-game losing streak.

Miles Sanders added an 82-yard touchdown run and finished with 115 yards as Philadelphia had two 100-yard rushers against a Saints defense that entered the game with an NFL-record 55 straight games without allowing a 100-yard rusher.

Taysom Hill passed for 291 yards and two touchdowns but threw an interception and lost a fumble as the Saints (10-3) lost for the first time in his four starts in place of injured Drew Brees.

New Orleans, which trailed 17-0 at halftime, forced an Eagles punt on the first possession of the second half and drove to Alvin Kamara's 5-yard touchdown run.

Philadelphia drove to a fourth-and-1 at the New Orleans 40, but Hurts was stopped for no gain. Four plays later, Hill threw a 37-yard touchdown pass to Emmanuel Sanders to pull the Saints to 17-14 at the end of the third quarter.

New Orleans drove to the Philadelphia 42, but on fourth-and-2, Hill was sacked and lost a fumble with 9:57 remaining.

The Eagles then drove to Sanders' 1-yard touchdown run for a 24-14 lead. Hill threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to Jared Cook with 1:24 left, but Philadelphia recovered the ensuing onside kick.

After a scoreless first quarter, Hurts threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Alshon Jeffery on fourth-and-2.

Duke Riley intercepted Hill, giving the Eagles the ball at the New Orleans 32. They failed to get a first down, and Jake Elliott kicked a 44-yard field goal for a 10-0 lead.

Sanders broke free for an 82-yard touchdown run with 1:35 left in the half to increase the lead to 17-0.

--Field Level Media