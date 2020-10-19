Rookie RB Swift helps Lions tame Jaguars

Rookie D'Andre Swift rushed for 116 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries to lift the visiting Detroit Lions to a 34-16 triumph over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

Matthew Stafford passed for 223 yards and a touchdown for the Lions (2-3), while Kenny Golladay caught four passes for 105 yards. Stafford spread the ball around, completing passes to 10 different receivers.

Adrian Peterson added 40 yards and a score on the ground.

Gardner Minshew passed for 243 yards and a touchdown and also had a rushing touchdown for the Jaguars (1-5), who have lost five straight. Keelan Cole Sr. caught six passes for 143 yards.

Jacksonville was limited to 44 rushing yards on 16 carries.

Detroit, which looked sharp coming off a bye week, led 17-3 at halftime.

The Lions scored on the first possession, driving 50 yards in 10 plays. Peterson gained the last yard for his second touchdown this season.

Jon Brown kicked his first career field goal, a 31-yarder, later in the quarter to cut Detroit's lead to 7-3.

Swift broke free for a 54-yard run on Detroit's next possession and later scored on a 1-yard plunge early in the second quarter for a 14-3 lead.

Brown missed a 32-yard try with eight minutes left in the half. Matt Prater's 31-yard field goal extended the Lions' advantage to 14.

Jacksonville failed to cash in on a Stafford turnover early in the third quarter. Stafford then engineered another long drive. On 4th-and-goal from the 1, Stafford found tight end T.J. Hockenson for a touchdown to finish off the 86-yard march and make it 24-3.

A 51-yard pass to Cole set up Minshew's 6-yard scoring run with 3:31 left in the third quarter.

The Lions responded with a 75-yard drive, completed by Swift's 6-yard run. Prater kicked a 41-yard field goal with 8:11 remaining for a 34-10 lead.

Minshew hit James Robinson with a 14-yard scoring strike three minutes later. The two-point conversion try failed.

