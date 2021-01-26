Rory McIlroy commits to first Phoenix Open

Rory McIlroy has committed to play in next month's Waste Management Phoenix Open for the first time, according to Golfweek.

It won't be the usual raucous environment, with tournament chairman Scott Jenkins saying earlier this month that daily attendance will be capped at 5,000 people due to the coronavirus pandemic. The tournament, scheduled for Feb. 4-7, regularly welcomes more than 200,000 fans for the weekend rounds in typical years.

McIlroy has fallen to seventh in the official world golf rankings after failing to hold the 54-hole lead at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Tyrrell Hatton surpassed McIlroy to win the title by four shots and rise to a career-best fifth in the rankings.

McIlroy finished in third place behind Hatton and Jason Scrivener.

"I don't feel like I played great this week, I felt I was managing my game a bit," McIlroy said Sunday. "It's nice to get a competitive week under my belt, know where my game is and see what I have to do to keep improving."

McIlroy will return to the PGA Tour with this week's Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. He is searching for his first tour win since 2019.

McIlroy is scheduled to take the week after the Phoenix Open off, then play in four consecutive events leading up to The Players Championship.

--Field Level Media