Rory McIlroy: Distance report 'huge waste of time and money'

Rory McIlroy fielded the typical pre-tournament gamut of questions ahead of the Waste Management Phoenix Open, but he wasn't asked the one question he was champing at the bit to dig into.

Thanked for spending time with the media after his practice round Wednesday, McIlroy said, "No one asked me an equipment question."

"Well, we can open back up the mics if you like," the PGA Tour's moderator for the conference call offered.

"Sure," McIlroy said. "I would be here all day for that."

The latest Distance Insights Projected announced by the USGA and R&A this week proposed changes to equipment manufacturers that include revising standards for how drivers and golf balls are tested for distance.

Bryson DeChambeau weighed in from Abu Dhabi, saying it was "flattering" that people thought he'd have a controversial opinion on the potential ban of the type of 48-inch driver shaft he has tested. He didn't, as long as the "human element" remains in maximizing performance within the rules, whatever they are.

Justin Thomas said from TPC Scottsdale on Tuesday that it would be "selfish" for the governing bodies to make the proposed changes decades too late and after manufacturers have "put billions of dollars" into club and golf ball technology.

With the topic still simmering, McIlroy wasn't inclined to miss his opportunity to weigh in.

The proposed changes wildly miss the mark in the opinion of McIlroy, who has been at the forefront of efforts to make golf accessible and enjoyable for the masses. That includes partnering with TaylorMade on a starter set of golf clubs to help introduce kids to the game.

"Honestly, I think this Distance Insight Report has been a huge waste of time and money," he said. "That money that it's cost to do this report could have been way better distributed to getting people into the game, introducing young kids to the game, introducing minorities to the game."

Primary among the Northern Irishman's issues with the report is its focus on reigning in what fans see on television rather than what they experience as amateur players on the course.

"I think the authorities, the R&A and USGA, are looking at the game through such a tiny little lens," McIlroy said. "What they're trying to do is change something that pertains to 0.1 percent of the golfing community. 99.9 percent of the people that play this game play for enjoyment, for entertainment.

"They don't need to be told what ball or clubs to use."

McIlroy said he would be "all for" a situation where professionals and amateurs play by different rules. If the governing bodies want to ratchet up the difficulty level for the pros, fine, just don't do it at the expense of growing the game and keeping it enjoyable for amateurs.

"I heard (USGA chief executive officer) Mike Davis say something about we're trying to protect the game for the next hundred years," he said. "This isn't how you do it. This is so small and inconsequential compared to the other things happening in the game.

"It's the grassroots. It's getting more people engaged in golf. That's where they should be spending their money, not spending it on the Distance Insight Report.

With that, McIlroy was again thanked for "chiming in" on the subject.

"Thank you, he said. "I'm glad someone asked me."

--Field Level Media