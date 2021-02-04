Rory McIlroy's TPC Scottsdale debut 'more attractive' with fewer fans

Rory McIlroy wants to experience a "real" Waste Management Phoenix Open at least once in his life.

He's also perfectly happy that it won't be this week.

The sixth-ranked Northern Irishman will make his competitive debut at TPC Scottsdale on Thursday, and admitted the limit on fan attendance contributed to his decision to enter the event this year.

Infamous for the hundreds of thousands of fans who flock to TPC Scottsdale each year, the Waste Management Phoenix Open will have fewer than 5,000 fans daily this week due to COVID-19 safety measures and precautions.

"It's definitely a part of it," McIlroy said when asked Wednesday if the massive crowds played a factor in not entering the event previously. "I think this year with less fans here it was certainly -- I think certainly a more attractive option in terms of like, introducing myself to the tournament. "

McIlroy typically mixes his schedule with events in the Middle East early in the year. This year, he was at Torrey Pines for last week's Farmers Insurance Open, where he tied for 16th, and the Waste Management Open fit well in a stretch of nine tournaments in 12 weeks culminating with the Masters in April.

McIlroy has been told the course will suit his game well, and he has the data to back it up. He works with a statistics analyst at TaylorMade who has told McIlroy for years that the stats and analysis suggest TPC Scottsdale is a perfect setup for his game.

"I love the course," McIlroy said after Wednesday's practice round.

He also enjoyed hearing the claps from the smattering of people along the course. McIlroy won't get to experience walking through the tunnel and onto the 16th green in front of 22,000 people. But, as he noted, he has plenty of experience in that type of environment from the five Ryder Cups he has played in.

And now that he has seen TPC Scottsdale for himself, McIlroy anticipates returning to soak in the full atmosphere.

"Yeah, I think I have to experience a real Phoenix Open at least once in my career," he said. "I think it's important to do that. I'll definitely be back when things are more normal."

--Field Level Media