SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

ROUGHLY 63 MILLION PEOPLE WATCHED SECOND TRUMP-BIDEN DEBATE ON TELEVISION - NIELSEN

24 Oct 2020 / 08:45 H.

    ROUGHLY 63 MILLION PEOPLE WATCHED SECOND TRUMP-BIDEN DEBATE ON TELEVISION - NIELSEN

    Did you like this article?

    email blast