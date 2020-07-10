RPT-Discussions between Serbia and Kosovo to resume Sunday - French presidential source

(Changes story identifier for media clients)

PARIS, July 10 (Reuters) - Discussions between Serbia and Kosovo will resume on Sunday via video conference, a French presidential source said on Friday.

"France and Germany together obtained this morning from (Serbia's) President (Aleksandar) Vucic and (Kosovo's) Prime Minister Avdullah Hoti that they resume normalisation talks from Sunday in video conference and on Thursday in person in Brussels," the source said.

