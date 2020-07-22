RPT-Ethiopia Airlines cargo plane catches fire at Shanghai airport

(Repeating for addition subscribers, no changes to text)

SHANGHAI, July 22 (Reuters) - An Ethiopian Airlines cargo plane caught fire at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on Wednesday afternoon, The Paper, a Chinese news website backed by the Shanghai government, reported.

Shanghai's fire department said, in a posting on its Weibo account, that it has dispatched 18 fire trucks to put out the fire and no casualties have been reported by so far. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)