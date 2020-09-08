SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

RPT - FRENCH STATISTICS AGENCY CONFIRMS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF A 9% DECLINE OF FRANCE'S GDP THIS YEAR

08 Sep 2020 / 13:40 H.

    RPT - FRENCH STATISTICS AGENCY CONFIRMS PREVIOUS FORECAST OF A 9% DECLINE OF FRANCE'S GDP THIS YEAR

    Did you like this article?

    email blast