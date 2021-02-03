RPT-Germany condemns jail sentence handed to Kremlin critic Navalny

(Sends to more subscribers)

BERLIN, Feb 2 (Reuters) - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the sentencing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny to three and a half years in jail on Tuesday was a "bitter blow" to the rule of law in Russia and demanded Navalny's immediate release.

"Today's verdict against Alexei Navalny is a bitter blow against fundamental freedoms and the rule of law in Russia," he wrote on Twitter, describing Navalny's prosecution as arbitrary.

"Alexey Navalny must be released immediately," he added. (Reporting by Thomas Escritt Editing by Gareth Jones)