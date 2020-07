(Repeats with no changes to text)

BRUSSELS, July 19 (Reuters) - Greek Prime Minister Kiriakos Mitsotakis said on Sunday he hoped the third day of EU leaders' summit will manage to overcome differences and agree on a mass economic stimulus to kickstart growth in the bloc weighing under the coronavirus pandemic.

"We're facing an unprecedented econonmic crisis and we simply cannot afford to either appear divided or weak," he said.

(Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska and Marine Strauss)