RPT-Indonesia says foreign minister's planned visit to Myanmar not going ahead

24 Feb 2021 / 12:23 H.

    (Repeats to change key word used by media clients to INDONESIA, no change in text)

    JAKARTA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi will not travel to Myanmar to hold talks with the country's military leaders following a military coup earlier this month, a spokesman for the foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

    "After taking into account the current development and the input of other ASEAN countries this is not the ideal time to conduct a visit to Myanmar," Indonesian Foreign ministry spokesman Teuku Faizasyah told a news briefing.

    (Reporting by Stanley Widanto; Writing by Kate Lamb; Editing by Ed Davies)

