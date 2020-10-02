SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

RPT-PELOSI SAYS CONTINUITY PLANS ARE IN PLACE AFTER TRUMP TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

02 Oct 2020 / 22:18 H.

    RPT-PELOSI SAYS CONTINUITY PLANS ARE IN PLACE AFTER TRUMP TESTS POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

    Did you like this article?

    email blast