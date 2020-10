(Repeats with no change to text)

PRAGUE, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Slovakia will impose a partial lockdown to halt the spread of coronavirus infections, Prime Mister Igor Matovic said on Thursday.

The lockdown will be imposed from Oct. 24 until Nov. 1, he said. People will still be allowed to leave for work, essential shopping and services and for trips to nature near home. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka Editing by Chris Reese)