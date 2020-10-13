RPT-Swedish confirmed COVID-19 cases during pandemic rise above 100,000

(Repeats to cover snap)

STOCKHOLM, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Sweden registered 2,203 new coronavirus cases in the last four days, Health Agency statistics showed on Tuesday, taking the total to 100,654 since the start of the pandemic.

Sweden has shunned lockdowns, leaving most schools, restaurants and businesses open throughout the pandemic.

Sweden registered 5 new deaths since Friday, taking the total to 5,899 deaths. Sweden's death rate per capita is several times higher than Nordic neighbours but lower than countries like Spain, Italy and the UK that opted for lockdowns. (Reporting by Johan Ahlander; editing by Johannes Hellstrom)