TOKYO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Tokyo reported 337 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, its government said.

Japan said on Friday it would lift at the end of this month a state of emergency in six prefectures, a week earlier than scheduled, although the curbs would stay until early March in Tokyo and three other prefectures. (Reporting by Eimi Yamamitsu; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)