Rugby-All Blacks and Wallabies draw first Bledisloe Cup test

WELLINGTON, Oct 11 (Reuters) - All Blacks winger Jordie Barrett slotted a 78th-minute penalty to snatch a 16-16 draw against Australia in their first Bledisloe Cup test on Sunday, a rugby match that stretched nine minutes into injury time.

Wallabies replacement Reece Hodge had the opportunity to win the game in the second minute of injury time with a massive penalty that struck the posts, sparking a virtually continuous passage of play that lasted another seven minutes.

James O'Connor had slotted a 74th-minute penalty to give the Wallabies a 16-13 lead and give the visitors hope of ending a 19-year losing streak in New Zealand.

The Wallabies have not beaten the All Blacks in New Zealand since a 23-15 victory in 2001 in Dunedin.

