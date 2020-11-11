Rugby-All Blacks prop Tu'ungafasi cops three-week ban for high hit

SYDNEY, Nov 11 (Reuters) - New Zealand prop Ofa Tu'ungafasi will miss the rest of the Tri-Nations after being handed a three-match ban for a high tackle on Australia's Tom Wright in last weekend's test in Brisbane.

Tu'ungafasi was shown a red card when he made contact with Wright's head in the first half of the 24-22 loss to the Wallabies at Lang Park last Saturday.

World Rugby issued new guidelines on penalising high tackles in May last year as they bid to drastically reduce the number of head injuries and concussions in the sport.

Tu'ungafasi received a 50% penalty reduction because of his clean record and admission of guilt, governing body SANZAAR said in a statement on Wednesday.

Australia flanker Lachie Swinton was also shown a red card for a similar tackle in the same match and was handed a four-match ban on Tuesday, ending his participation in the tournament.

The Tri-Nations, which has replaced the Rugby Championship this year, continues with the All Blacks playing Argentina in Sydney on Saturday. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Stephen Coates)