NEWCASTLE, Australia, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Argentina continued their remarkable Tri-Nations campaign on Saturday, backing up their maiden victory over New Zealand last week with a hard-fought 15-15 draw against Australia on Saturday.

Argentina flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez and his Australian counterpart Reece Hodge both kicked five penalties apiece to leave the three teams tied on points at the top of the standings. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by Andrew Heavens)