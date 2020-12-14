SEARCH
Rugby-Draw for the 2023 Rugby World Cup

14 Dec 2020 / 20:19 H.

    PARIS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The 2023 Rugby World Cup will be contested by 20 teams, 12 of which have qualified by finishing in the top three places of their 2019 pool.

    These 12 teams are: South Africa, New Zealand, England, Wales, Ireland, France, Australia, Japan, Scotland, Argentina, Fiji and Italy. These teams are seeded based on the men's ranking as of Jan. 1, 2020 and placed into the first three bands.

    Eight teams will come through the regional qualification process and are allocated into bands four and five.

    Band 4 - Oceania 1, Americas 1, Europe 1, Asia/Pacific 1

    Band 5 - Africa 1, Europe 2, Americas 2, Final Qualifier Winner

    Following is the pool stage draw for the 2023 tournament:

    POOL A

    New Zealand

    France

    Italy

    Americas 1

    Africa 1

    POOL B

    South Africa

    Ireland

    Scotland

    Asia/Pacific 1

    Europe 2

    POOL C

    Wales

    Australia

    Fiji

    Europe 1

    Final Qualifier Winner

    POOL D

    England

    Japan

    Argentina

    Oceania 1

    Americas 2 (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

