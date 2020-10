Oct 23 (Reuters) - England's non-cap match against Barbarians on Sunday has been cancelled after several Barbarian players breached COVID-19 quarantine rules, the Rugby Football Union (RFU) said in a statement on Friday.

Several Barbarian players had left the hotel bubble without the permission of the organisers earlier this week, prompting the RFU to conduct a review on whether the game could be held safely. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)