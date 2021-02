PARIS, Feb 26 (Reuters) - The 2023 rugby World Cup will kick off with a mouth-watering Pool A clash between hosts France and three-time champions New Zealand, organisers said on Friday.

England will start their Pool D campaign against Argentina on Sept. 9 in Marseille, where world champions South Africa will take on Scotland the day after in Pool B.

England will stay in the south with their second game against Japan scheduled for Sept. 17 in Nice.

The World Cup will be held form Sept. 8 to Oct. 28, 2023.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)