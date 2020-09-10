Rugby-Goodhue commits to New Zealand until 2023 World Cup

Sept 10 (Reuters) - Centre Jack Goodhue has re-signed to play for the All Blacks until the 2023 World Cup, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Thursday.

Goodhue, 25, had also committed to playing for the Crusaders in the Super Rugby competition and Northland, his home province.

"Of course, I love playing rugby in New Zealand. I love representing my province at home in Northland, playing for the Crusaders and whatever rugby I can for New Zealand. It's awesome," Goodhue said in a statement https://www.allblacks.com/news/new-zealand-rugby-lands-key-signature-as-jack-goodhue-signs-through-to-2023.

Goodhue joined a number of All Blacks players - including Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Patrick Tuipulotu, Scott Barrett, Beauden Barrett and Anton Lienert-Brown - in committing to play in New Zealand.

"He (Goodhue) has grown immensely as a player since coming into our group in 2017 and has some real international experience under his belt which will serve him well," All Blacks head coach Ian Foster said.

"He's also a growing leader in our team and we look forward to seeing how his influence grows both on and of field over the next few years." (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)