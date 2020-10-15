Rugby-Henderson to miss Ireland's Six Nations matches due to three-week ban

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Ulster lock Iain Henderson has been ruled out of Ireland's two remaining Six Nations matches after receiving a three-match ban for his red card against Ospreys in the PRO14.

Henderson, 28, was sent off in the 75th minute of Ulster's win on Saturday for charging into a ruck and making contact with Ospreys' Dan Evans.

The Ulster captain started two of Ireland's three Six Nations games earlier this year but will now miss the home game against Italy on Oct. 24 and the trip to France a week later.

A PRO 14 disciplinary committee on Thursday said Henderson's offence would usually carry a six-week ban but was reduced to three weeks on the back of his "clean disciplinary record".

Henderson's ban expires on Nov. 9 which means he will be available for Ireland's Autumn Nations Cup campaign starting against Wales on Nov. 13. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)