Rugby-Inspired France gear up for Six Nations finale with Wales win

PARIS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - France geared up for the Six Nations Super Saturday in style as Antoine Dupont scored a couple of tries in a 38-21 home victory over Wales in a friendly international on Saturday.

Les Bleus recovered from a wobbly start to put on an inspired performance at the Stade de France with Cyril Baille, Charles Ollivon and Teddy Thomas adding to Dupont's tries, the rest of the points coming from the boot of Romain Ntamack.

Wales took an early 10-0 lead but could not stop their opponents' efficiency, conceding a second defeat in a row by France in their 100th duel, despite tries by Leigh Halfpenny and Nicky Smith as well as three penalties and a conversion by Dan Biggar.

France take on Six Nations leaders Ireland at home next Saturday with Wales hosting Scotland while England will be travelling to Italy.

France, Ireland and England can still win the rescheduled tournament. (Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge)