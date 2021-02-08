Rugby-Ireland see red as Wales profit from O'Mahony error in 21-16 win

CARDIFF, Feb 7 (Reuters) - George North and Louis Rees-Zammit scored second half tries as Wales overcame a poor start to defeat 14-man Ireland 21-16 in their opening Six Nations clash at the Principality Stadium on Sunday, easing the pressure on coach Wayne Pivac.

Wales played with an extra man for 66 minutes after Ireland flanker Peter O'Mahony received a deserved early red card, but trailed 13-6 at halftime as they offered little in terms of creativity and quality in the opening period.

But as Ireland tired with their numerical disadvantage, Wales found space in the visitors' 22, and centre North and wing Rees-Zammit crossed for tries, to go with three penalties and a conversion from fullback Leigh Halfpenny.

Ireland will rue that early red card but were still the better side in the first half as they scored a solitary try through lock Tadhg Beirne, and showed plenty of heart in the second period to stay in the contest. (Reporting by Nick Said)