Rugby League -No relegation from Superleague in 2020 - RFL

LONDON, July 20 (Reuters) - No clubs from the Rugby League Super League, the second-tier Championship and third-tier League 1 will be relegated in 2020 for reasons of integrity, player welfare and solvency, the Rugby Football League (RFL) said on Monday.

The decision was made at the RFL board meeting which also discussed the withdrawal of the Toronto Wolfpack from the rearranged 2020 season and a designated return to action in October with fan attendance.

"This follows the government announcement last week identifying October as the earliest opportunity for the return of crowds to sport," it said.

"The finding of a survey of Championship and League 1 clubs is that a majority in each competition would not support playing matches behind closed doors.

"Championship and League 1 clubs will be invited to play in a competition this autumn, with a theme of celebrating the sport's 125th anniversary – and with a prize pot of 250,000 pounds ($316,400) thanks in part to financial support from the Super League clubs."

($1 = 0.7901 pounds) (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Pritha Sarkar)