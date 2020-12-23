Rugby-Leicester's game at Newcastle called off after positive COVID-19 tests

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Leicester's match at Newcastle Falcons on Dec. 26 has been called off after the Tigers returned positive tests for COVID-19, Premiership Rugby said on Tuesday.

The Premiership statement https://www.premiershiprugby.com/news/leicester-tigers-and-newcastle-falcons-match-off did not reveal the names or number of players who tested positive but said a large number of players were ruled out after contact tracing.

"Under the Premiership Rugby regulations, the match between Leicester Tigers and Newcastle Falcons will be cancelled," the statement said.

"A Premiership Rugby panel will now be convened to determine the allocation of points and a further announcement will be made in due course."

Leicester are eighth in the standings while Newcastle are second after three rounds. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)