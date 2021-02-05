SEARCH
Rugby-Lowe, Beirne win Irish selection battles for Six Nations opener

05 Feb 2021 / 20:59 H.

    DUBLIN, Feb 5 (Reuters) - New Zealand-born winger James Lowe will make his Six Nations debut in Ireland's opener in Wales while Tadhg Beirne got the nod ahead of Iain Henderson at second row in an experienced side named by coach Andy Farrell on Friday.

    Ireland are missing winger Jacob Stockdale and the impressive young backrow Caelan Doris for the trip to Cardiff but otherwise have a clean bill of health, with British & Irish Lions prop Tadhg Furlong returning to the bench after almost a year out through injury.

    Lowe, who scored a try on his debut when the sides last met in Ireland's 32-9 Autumn Nations Cup win in November, beat Leinster team mate Jordan Larmour to a spot on the wing with the increasingly assured Hugo Keenan starting at fullback.

    Josh van der Flier takes the spot likely earmarked for Doris in the backrow beside the Munster pair of CJ Stander and Peter O'Mahony, with Leinster team mate Will Connors among the replacements.

    Ireland team to face Wales

    15. Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 6 caps

    14. Keith Earls (Munster) 88 caps

    13. Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 30 caps

    12. Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 47 caps

    11. James Lowe (Leinster) 2 caps

    10. Jonathan Sexton (C) (Leinster) 95 caps

    9. Conor Murray (Munster) 87 caps

    1. Cian Healy (Leinster) 104 caps

    2. Rob Herring (Ulster) 16 caps

    3. Andrew Porter (Leinster) 32 caps

    4. Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 17 caps

    5. James Ryan (Leinster) 32 caps

    6. Peter O'Mahony (Munster) 73 caps

    7. Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 28 caps

    8. CJ Stander (Munster) 46 caps

    Replacements

    16. Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 6 caps

    17. Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 39 caps

    18. Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 44 caps

    19. Iain Henderson (Ulster) 58 caps

    20. Will Connors (Leinster) 5 caps

    21. Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 5 caps

    22. Billy Burns (Ulster) 3 caps

    23. Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 24 caps (Reporting by Padraic Halpin Editing by Christian Radnedge)

