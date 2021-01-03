Rugby-Police investigating racist post targeting Dragons winger Hewitt

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Police in Gwent, Wales, have said they are investigating after a racist social media post was aimed at Dragons winger Ashton Hewitt after their 20-3 defeat by the Scarlets on Friday.

The Welsh rugby union club said it was "disgusted" by the "abhorrent" racist post and had reported the matter to the police.

"Officers are investigating and have spoken to the player and the club," Chief Superintendent Tom Harding said in a statement. "Gwent Police take any allegation of racism and discrimination extremely seriously. "There is no place for hate crime in Gwent. We are committed to ensuring our communities are safe places and welcoming for all."

The Dragons said they would stand behind Hewitt, a staunch supporter of the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Dragons continue to fully support Hewitt's outstanding efforts when trying to eradicate racial prejudice wherever it exists," the regional club said in a statement. "This is a constant battle for Ashton and the region recognises how difficult the past few months have been for him." (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru)