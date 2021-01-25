SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

Rugby-Prop Furlong named in Ireland Six Nations squad, Stockdale misses out

25 Jan 2021 / 18:52 H.

    DUBLIN, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Ireland included Tadhg Furlong in their squad for this year's Six Nations, with coach Andy Farrell saying on Monday that the British and Irish Lions prop was ready to join the group despite last playing almost a year ago.

    Furlong has not played since last year's Six Nations and his club, Leinster, said the 28-year-old tighthead could begin his comeback on the field as soon as this weekend.

    Winger Jacob Stockdale, who sustained a knee injury this month, misses out, Farrell said in a statement.

    Johnny Sexton will captain a mostly experienced squad. The Leinster flyhalf left the field early in their clash with Munster on Saturday and will be assessed at the Irish camp this week, Leinster coach Leo Cullen said.

    Munster scrumhalf Craig Casey and Ulster prop Tom O'Toole were the only two uncapped players in the 36-man squad, with Casey included ahead of Leinster's Luke McGrath and Ulster's John Cooney.

    Flanker Rhys Ruddock, who has been in an out of Ireland's squad since making his debut more than 10 years ago, also won a recall.

    Ireland begin the championship away to Wales on Feb. 7 before hosting France a week later and concluding the campaign at home to holders England on March 20.

    Full squad:

    Backs

    Bundee Aki (Connacht) 30 caps

    Billy Burns (Ulster) 3 caps

    Ross Byrne (Leinster) 11 caps

    Craig Casey (Munster) uncapped

    Andrew Conway (Munster) 24 caps

    Shane Daly (Munster) 1 cap

    Keith Earls (Munster) 88 caps

    Chris Farrell (Munster) 14 caps

    Jamison Gibson Park (Leinster) 5 caps

    Robbie Henshaw (Leinster) 47 caps

    Hugo Keenan (Leinster) 6 caps

    Jordan Larmour (Leinster) 24 caps

    James Lowe (Leinster) 2 caps

    Stuart McCloskey (Ulster) 4 caps

    Conor Murray (Munster) 87 caps

    Garry Ringrose (Leinster) 30 caps

    Jonathan Sexton (Leinster) 95 caps

    Forwards

    Tadhg Beirne (Munster) 17 caps

    Will Connors (Leinster) 5 caps

    Caelan Doris (Leinster) 7 caps

    Ultan Dillane (Connacht) 17 caps

    Tadhg Furlong (Leinster) 25 caps

    Cian Healy (Leinster) 104 caps

    Dave Heffernan (Connacht) 5 caps

    Iain Henderson (Ulster) 58 caps

    Rob Herring (Ulster) 16 caps

    Ronan Kelleher (Leinster) 6 caps

    Dave Kilcoyne (Munster) 39 caps

    Peter O'Mahony (Munster) 73 caps

    Tom O'Toole (Ulster) uncapped

    Andrew Porter (Leinster) 32 caps

    Quinn Roux (Connacht) 16 caps

    Rhys Ruddock (Leinster) 26 caps

    James Ryan (Leinster) 32 caps

    CJ Stander (Munster) 46 caps

    Josh van der Flier (Leinster) 28 caps (Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Ed Osmond)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast