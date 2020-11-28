Rugby-Scotland plan for 25,000 fans at Six Nations home games next year

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Scottish Rugby are planning to welcome back 25,000 fans at Murrayfield when the Six Nations begins next year, the country's governing body has said in a proposal.

Scottish Rugby said they welcomed the news of spectators returning to stadiums in England in limited numbers and plan to initially allow 5,000 fans when Edinburgh host Glasgow Warriors in the PRO14 league in January.

This week, the government said that in England up to 4,000 fans can attend outdoor elite sports events in the lowest-risk areas when a national lockdown to contain the coronavirus is lifted on Dec. 2.

"We believe we are ready as soon as the government allows to welcome spectators back," Scottish Rugby said in a statement.

"We have made a specific ask for a crowd of 5,000 at the 1872 match between Edinburgh Rugby and Glasgow Warriors on Jan. 2.

"(We) are looking to work up to 10,000 for a Pro-club game at Murrayfield prior to the Six Nations, at which we would hope to have 25,000 spectators at each of our home matches v Wales, Italy and Ireland."

The 2021 edition of the Six Nations is scheduled to begin on Feb. 6, and Scotland play England at Twickenham in the first round. Their first home game at Murrayfield is against Wales on Feb. 13. (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)