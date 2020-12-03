Rugby-Sexton back as Ireland name strong squad for Scotland clash

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Fit-again captain Johnny Sexton will return when Ireland take on Scotland in their Autumn Nations Cup clash at the Aviva Stadium after coach Andy Farrell named the squad on Thursday.

Sexton was forced off the field with a hamstring problem that he sustained in their opening win over Wales and replaces the injured Billy Burns at flyhalf.

Uncapped Ulster Rugby prop Eric O'Sullivan is set to make his debut after being named among the replacements, while Robbie Henshaw returns from a groin issue to slot in at inside centre with former Connacht team mate Bundee Aki at outside centre.

Farrell did not make changes to the back line for the third-place playoff, opting for the trio of Jacob Stockdale, Keith Earls and Hugo Keenan who all featured in last weekend's 23-10 victory over Georgia.

Team: 15. Jacob Stockdale (Lurgan/Ulster) 32 14. Hugo Keenan (UCD/Leinster) 5 13. Bundee Aki (Galwegians/Connacht) 29 Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 12 12. Robbie Henshaw (Buccaneers/Leinster) 46 11. Keith Earls (Young Munster/Munster) 87 10. Jonathan Sexton (St. Mary's College/Leinster 94 Captain 9. Conor Murray (Garryowen/Munster) 86 1. Cian Healy (Clontarf/Leinster) 103 2. Rob Herring (Ballynahinch/Ulster) 15 3. Andrew Porter (UCD/Leinster) 31 4. Iain Henderson (Academy/Ulster) 57 5. James Ryan (UCD/Leinster) 31 6. CJ Stander (Shannon/Munster) 45 7. Peter O'Mahony (Cork Constitution/Munster) 72 8. Caelan Doris (St. Mary's College/Leinster) 6 Replacements: 16. Ronan Kelleher (Lansdowne/Leinster) 5 17. Eric O'Sullivan (Banbridge/Ulster) Uncapped 18. John Ryan (Cork Constitution/Munster) 22 19. Quinn Roux (Galwegians/Connacht) 15 20. Josh van der Flier (UCD/Leinster) 27 21. Jamison Gibson Park ( Leinster) 4 22. Ross Byrne (UCD/Leinster) 10 23. Chris Farrell (Young Munster/Munster) 13. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Toby Davis)