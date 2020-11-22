Rugby-Spectacular May try helps England beat Ireland 18-7

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Jonny May scored twice, including one of the all-time great individual Twickenham tries, as a dominant England overwhelmed an inexperienced Ireland 18-7 on Saturday to make it two wins out of two in the Nations Cup.

After forward-orientated victories over Italy and Georgia, England's backs were to fore in the first half as May caught a Owen Farrell kick to put them ahead. May then went almost the length of the field for a spectacular individual effort to put them 12-0 clear at the break and move to joint-second in his country's tryscorer list on 31.

Two Farrell penalties stretched the lead and England then defended superbly as Ireland dominated the second-half possession. The visitors struggled for any penetration though, until Jacob Stockdale caught a Billy Burns kick to snatch a try five minutes from time.

England top the group A standings with nine points with one game remaining away to Wales next week and remain on course for a potential competition decider at home against France or Scotland, who meet on Sunday. (Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Christian Radnedge)