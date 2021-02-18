Rugby-Super Rugby AU team-by-team

SYDNEY, Feb 18 (reuters) - Brief profiles of the five teams in the Super Rugby AU competition, which kicks off on Friday:

ACT BRUMBIES (Canberra)

Coach: Dan McKellar (fourth year)

Captain: Allan Alaalatoa

Last year: Champions (W-6, L-2)

The Brumbies added the inaugural Super Rugby AU title to their two earlier triumphs in the international competition and, with a largely settled side, will be strong contenders to go back-to-back in 2021.

There will be plenty of eyes on flyhalf Noah Lolesio, who had a promising season last year even if his test debut did not go to plan, and he will benefit from having the experience of Nic White back at scrumhalf.

The Brumbies have plenty of quality backs but can always go to their experienced pack with its trademark rolling maul if they really need to get points on the board.

QUEENSLAND REDS (Brisbane)

Coach: Brad Thorn (fourth year)

Captain: Liam Wright

Last year: Runners up (W-5, D-1, L-2)

The Reds were losing finallists last year and will look to go one better in this campaign as their core of young Wallabies prospects continue to improve under former All Black Thorn.

Up front, prop Taniela Tupou won player of the competition honours and Harry Wilson established himself as one of the country's best backrowers, while backs Jordan Petaia, Hunter Paisami and Filipo Daugunu also impressed.

With the experience of James O'Connor and the brio of Tate McDermott running the show at halfback, the Reds should be there or thereabouts at the end of the season.

They suffered a couple of pre-season blows, however, with rugby league convert Suliasi Vunivalu missing their opener after a nightclub incident and skipper Wright sidelined for 10 weeks with an ankle injury.

MELBOURNE REBELS (Melbourne)

Coach: Dave Wessels (fourth year)

Captain: Dane Haylett-Petty

Last year's finish: third (W-4, D-1, L-3)

Despite playing the entire campaign on the road because of the health crisis, the Rebels finally got the playoff spot they had long coveted last year.

Matt Toomua, whether at flyhalf or inside centre, would add class to any team, while the likes of Reece Hodge, Marika Koroibete and Haylett-Petty give a gloss of test quality to the backline.

They lost a couple of big units in Luke Jones and Matt Phillips from their pack, however.

NEW SOUTH WALES WARATAHS (Sydney)

Coach: Rob Penney (Second year)

Captain: Jake Gordon

Last year's finish: Fourth (W-4, L-4)

The Waratahs, so long Australia's best-resourced franchise, suffered more than most from the financial crisis brought about by the new coronavirus.

Wallabies captain Michael Hooper is on sabbatical in Japan and more than a starting XV's worth of other test players have quit Daceyville for lucrative contracts elsewhere since 2019.

New South Wales has always had a big pool of players, however, and the exodus will provide young talent a chance to shine under the captaincy of scrumhalf Jake Gordon and pack leader Jack Dempsey.

WESTERN FORCE (Perth)

Coach: Tim Sampson (Fourth year)

Captain: Ian Prior

Last year: Fifth (W-0, L-8)

The Force returned to Super Rugby three years after being axed to make up the numbers in the domestic competition but failed to win a match after playing the whole campaign on the road because of travel restrictions.

The Force have been busy recruiting, however, and brought in 95-cap Ireland fullback Rob Kearney, Argentines Tomas Cubelli, Tomas Lezana, Santiago Medrano and Domingo Miotti as well as Wallabies Tevita Kuridrani and Tom Robertson.

While there will be question marks over whether coach Sampson can meld such a disparate influx of talent into a team, the Force will certainly relish playing at home at last. (Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Peter Rutherford)