Rugby-UAR chief Rodriguez appointed SANZAAR chairman, Morris CEO

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Argentina Rugby Union (UAR) President Marcelo Rodriguez has been appointed SANZAAR chairman for the next 12 months to replace Brent Impey, the southern hemisphere body said on Friday following its first Executive Committee meeting of 2021.

Australia's Brendan Morris, SANZAAR's Chief Operating Officer, was named the new Chief Executive Officer effective Feb. 1 after Andy Marinos left the role to take up a similar position at Rugby Australia.

Impey resigned from his role in November after spending five years as SANZAAR chairman.

SANZAAR said the chairmanship would temporarily be on a one-year rotating basis among the joint-venture stakeholder national unions of Australia, New Zealand, South Africa and Argentina.

"This appointment ... stands as strong recognition of UAR and Argentine rugby," Rodriguez said in a statement. "... (It) is a clear demonstration of the respect and international prestige achieved by Argentinean rugby all over the world."

Morris said SANZAAR's aim was to consolidate what Super Rugby would look like in the future, work with World Rugby on a global calendar, and continue the success of the Rugby Championship.