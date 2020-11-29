Rugby-Wales coach Pivac unhappy with referee after loss to England

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has questioned some of referee Romain Poite's decisions in Saturday's 24-13 Autumn Nations Cup defeat by England and said he would talk to World Rugby about the Frenchman's performance.

Pivac said England's first try, which was scored by Henry Slade, should not have stood as Wales fly half Dan Biggar seemed to be tackled in the air by Sam Underhill in the build up.

"We talk to World Rugby about referees every week," Pivac said. "We will do it on this occasion because I was not happy with England's first try.

"The television match official called a tackle in the air but the referee overruled him. Our captain asked him to have a look at it but was dismissed."

Pivac was also less than impressed with Poite's interpretation of the scrum and said his side were unfairly penalised.

"The scrums need to be tidied up," he said. There are a lot of resets and a lot of scrum penalties being awarded and in some cases, we think, wrongly so. The team that got the weight through the bind, which was England, was getting rewarded.

"For me, it's pretty simple. If a prop loses his footing and goes down, then he's caused the scrum to go down. That happened on a couple of occasions." (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)