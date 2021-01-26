Rugby-Worcester sign former England winger Ashton

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Worcester Warriors have signed Harlequins' former England winger Chris Ashton, one of the Premiership's most-prolific try-scorers, on a deal until the end of 2021-22 season, the club said on Monday.

The 33-year-old Ashton has been brought in at Sixways Stadiums as an initial cover after the hamstring injuries sustained by fullback Melani Nanai and wing Noah Heward.

"We are pleased to welcome Chris to Sixways. He is a quality, proven international, who is equally at home at wing or full-back," Warriors director of rugby Alan Solomons said in a statement.

"Chris is the consummate professional and will be a good role model for our younger players. I have no doubt that Chris will make his mark here at Sixways."

The move offers Ashton a chance to become the Premiership's record try-scorer. He is currently on 88, two behind Mark Cueto and four short of equalling Tom Varndell's all-time record.

Ashton also scored 20 tries in 44 test appearances for England between 2010 and 2019. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)