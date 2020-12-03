Rugby-World Rugby CEO Gosper to leave role, take over as NFL chief in UK, Europe

Dec 2 (Reuters) - World Rugby Chief Executive Brett Gosper will leave his role in January 2021 to take over as the head of the National Football League (NFL) in Europe and the United Kingdom, rugby's global governing body said on Wednesday.

Gosper leaves after almost nine years in the role, having ensured rugby sevens' return to the Olympic stage and delivering successful men's and women's World Cups during his tenure.

World Rugby added Gosper is set to embark on a new challenge at a time when the body looks to launch a new strategic plan and with preparation on track for World Cups in 2021 and 2023.

"It has been an absolute privilege to have worked with so many talented and dedicated rugby people... I've been supported by two excellent chairmen in Bill Beaumont and Bernard Lapasset along the way," Gosper said in a statement.

"... It was a difficult decision to leave, but with a new ambitious strategic plan set to launch and strong foundations in place to drive the sport forward beyond the pandemic, the time is right for me to begin a new challenge."

Chief Operating Officer Alan Gilpin will take interim charge to ensure business continuity between Gosper's exit and the appointment of a new Chief Executive. (Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru Editing by Christian Radnedge)