Ruling party in ex-Soviet Georgia leads in parliament vote- election body

TBILISI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - The ruling Georgian Dream party in ex-Soviet Georgia leads in a parliamentary election on Saturday, the head of the Central election commission (CEC) said, citing preliminary results.

Tamar Zhvania told reporters that Georgian Dream got 54.7% of the votes, while the largest opposition party United National Movement (UNM) got 23.6%.

Zhvania said preliminary results were based on results from around 28% of polling stations. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)