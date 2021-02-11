Russell Wilson: Next team odds for Seahawks QB

Russell Wilson's future with Seattle became a burning topic with the quarterback saying this week that he's "frustrated" with the pounding he takes behind the Seahawks' offensive line.

The 32-year-old has a no-trade clause that gives him veto power and Wilson's contract carries a $32 million salary cap hit for next year if he is traded, so it remains unlikely that he will suit up elsewhere next season.

That didn't douse the flames on the rumor mill, and SportsBetting.com is offering odds on all 31 potential NFL destinations should Wilson be traded before Sept. 1.

Russell Wilson Next Team Odds

Las Vegas Raiders: 5/1

Dallas Cowboys: 6/1

Washington Football Team: 8/1

Jacksonville Jaguars: 8/1

Denver Broncos: 10/1

San Francisco 49ers: 10/1

Miami Dolphins: 12/1

Indianapolis Colts: 12/1

Chicago Bears: 15/1

Carolina Panthers: 15/1

New England Patriots: 15/1

New York Jets: 20/1

New Orleans Saints: 25/1

Philadelphia Eagles: 40/1

Minnesota Vikings: 40/1

Cleveland Browns: 40/1

New York Giants: 50/1

Houston Texans: 50/1

Pittsburgh Steelers: 50/1

Atlanta Falcons: 50/1

Tennessee Titans: 50/1

Detroit Lions: 50/1

Los Angeles Chargers: 70/1

Cincinnati Bengals: 70/1

Los Angeles Rams: 70/1

Arizona Cardinals: 70/1

Baltimore Ravens: 100/1

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 100/1

Green Bay Packers: 200/1

Buffalo Bills: 200/1

Kansas City Chiefs: 500/1

--Field Level Media