Russia charges ex-journalist Ivan Safronov with treason - TASS

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - Russian law enforcement charged prominent former journalist Ivan Safronov with treason on Monday, TASS news agency cited his lawyer as saying, accusations that have sent a chill through Russia's media landscape.

The former newspaper reporter who had worked at Russia's space agency since May faces up to 20 years in jail if found guilty after he was arrested last week and accused of passing military secrets to the Czech Republic, a charge he denies. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; writing by Tom Balmforth; Editing by Toby Chopra)