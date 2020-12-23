Russia expels two Colombian diplomats in tit-for-tat move - ministry

MOSCOW, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Russia's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday declared two Colombian diplomats personae non gratae in a tit-for-tat move after the expulsion of two Russians diplomats from the South American country.

Colombian authorities said on Tuesday that two Russian diplomats had left their embassy posts and could not return. Local media outlets reported that the men were allegedly involved in espionage. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova and Anastasia Teterevleva; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; editing by John Stonestreet)